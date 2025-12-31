'AITA for destroying embryos we were going to gift to friends after they dissed us?'

Greg and Karen are suing us. They are suing us for breach of contract, theft/destruction of their property (claiming we had an oral contract and the embryos were theirs), loss of wages due to fertility treatments, medical costs for fertility treatments, pain and suffering/emotional distress, and punitive damages.

We presented the filing information to our legal counsel, along with recorded evidence and the contact information of friends who notified us of those incidents (who were more than happy to help us), and our legal counsel believes there is no case.

But it will cost a lot to litigate, and advised us to countersue, otherwise we'd be on the hook for our own legal costs. Also, without embryos in their possession, Karen should not have started hormone treatments for IVF.

Anyway, this is not about the legalities, which we are confident are on our side.

When Greg and Karen started badmouthing us and claiming they had our embryos, AITA for having them destroyed to prevent dealing that couple (or an even worse scenario)?