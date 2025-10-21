'AITA for destroying my relationship with my daughter and ending my marriage?'

My anger towards my daughter for the entire situation came to a head from her calling the cops and I told her “don’t talk to me like that, I’m your father, you are no daughter of mine”.

I regretted it instantly. All in one moment I saw all of the hurt and pain this all caused her. I can’t stop seeing her crying because of me. I feel like my support system lead me down the wrong path.

Now my daughter wants nothing to do with me. My wife says divorce is non-negotiable and I feel lost, confused, broken, and angry. My mother in law talked to me and helped me see the forest through the trees but it’s done and I messed everything up.