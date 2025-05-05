Bride demands $77 from sister after caterer corrects teen's 'child's' meal. AITA?

I was confused and asked her what it was about and apparently my nearly 18 year old son was supposed to get a child's meal and the caterer was charging my sister an additional $77.50 and that it was my fault they had to provide an additional meal.

I told her that 1) I had RSVPed and chosen the adult meal for him months ago and 2) he's a 17 year old - how would anyone think a meal of 4 chicken nuggets and a handful of fries would be enough for him?

It became this big blow up and my sister turned it into people having to take sides. And surprise - my son's birthday party ended up being a disaster that almost no one attended because "your sister is the bride and she makes the rules on her day."