'Did I ruin Christmas for calling my brother's GF 'the most diligent gold digger?''

When it comes to gift receiving, it's the thought that counts. Even if it's a shirt that is both ugly and not your size, the fact that someone thought of you is such a kind thing. Unfortunately, not everyone feels that way.
She writes:
My brother, James, has a girlfriend, Lindsay, who he’s been dating for seven months. He decided to bring her to Christmas at my house (stay over Christmas Eve and leave the next day after lunch). I’d met Lindsay at drinks before this, and she seemed nice.
When they arrived, Lindsay walked in, complimented my decorations (large tree in the foyer), and asked how much they cost. I was slightly surprised by the question, but I just said, “more than I’d like,” and moved on.