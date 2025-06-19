"AITA because I didn't acknowledge Father's Day on Sunday to my husband (father of our children)?"

For 22 years, I have acknowledged Father's Day for my husband, taught our three children to acknowledge it, and tried to go out of my way to make it special for him by getting gifts, making dinner and picking up most of the 'chores' for the day.

My husband over the years has felt at times like I have not thought he was a good father. Admittedly, there have been good and not so good times where I have indeed felt like he did better, and then not so great. Personally, I feel like I have made more positive comments than negative, but he has expressed over the years that he feels the opposite.