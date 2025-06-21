Mom refuses to give daughter copy of father’s death certificate to save her lost college financial aid. AITA?

"AITA if I didn’t give my daughter a copy of her father’s death certificate for her SAP appeal?"

My daughter (18F) just finished her first year of college, and unfortunately, she ended the year with a 1.7 GPA. This disqualifies her from receiving financial aid moving forward due to not meeting Satisfactory Academic Progress standards.

To her credit, she was completely honest with me about the situation, which I really appreciated. She didn’t try to lie or shift the blame. She admitted that she didn’t take college seriously enough, got distracted, and didn’t put in the effort. I was disappointed, but I respected her for being upfront with me.

My daughter has always been an intelligent young woman, so this drop came as a surprise. There wasn’t any significant hardship during the school year that she told me about, and again, she was honest in saying she just didn’t try as hard as she should have.