Years of free vacations end over store-brand hot dogs and 'messy brats.' AITA?

All my other friends and their wives that get an invite help me clean up, they put their dishes away after they eat, they help strip the beds and do laundry before they leave. They also help clean up after this guy's kids before they leave. They are all super appreciative and make me feel like I'd easily invite them again without hesitation.

The problem is that now this dude's wife has been side-texting the other friends saying "I can't afford a nanny for a week and my parents are sick and we don't trust his parents. Guess we just aren't going this year."