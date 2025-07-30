'AITA for refusing to send brother the texts between me and his baby's mom?' UPDATED

She has since shared this update:

I had a call with my mom yesterday and explained my stance on the matter of not being a middle ground between my brother and Nazz. She's was standoffish during the call, I get the feeling she thinks I'm taking sides when I clearly explained that I'm on neither sides and I think they both are making the worst choices.

She's annoyed that Nazz is causing a rift in her family, she thinks she's dumb and attention seeking, I refuted; the rift between me and Kevin already existed because of his lack of communication and only reaching out when he needs something.

And if Nazz's side of the story is untrue it's the only telling of the story I have because Kevin hasn't told me anything. My mom attempted to clear up the story, forgive me I'm paraphrasing.