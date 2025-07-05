'AITA for backing out at the 'last minute' because I didn’t want to sleep on an air mattress?'

Jay and Sam both don’t have a driver’s license, and Alex can’t drive right now because of his injury. So I’m the only one who can drive us there and back. On top of that, I’m also the only one who has to work on Monday.

I really don’t want to be the one driving for hours, sleeping on an air mattress, and then dragging myself to work the next day all tired and sore. I genuinely hate sleeping on an air mattress! I always sleep like garbage and it just hurts my neck.

So, I told them I was backing out. I told them that if they really want to do a trip like this, they need to plan it better so that everyone is comfortable. Alex and Sam seemed to understand, but Jay got annoyed.