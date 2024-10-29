'My daughter doesn’t want me in her life because of our different political opinions. AITA?'

He told her to shut up and she was talking stupid. No one says that in a calm matter. That is scary for a woman to be addressed like that by a man. After all of that, you left her... Straight up left her with some stranger who was making comments about her. No wonder she felt unsafe. Her safety is more important than a disagreement. YTA

Wolfk1234 said:

I think YTA. Not because you and your daughters have different political views and you argue over that. I think you guys agreeing not to discuss was the best. YTA for bringing it up in public and then arguing with her about it. I understand she might have been the one to start getting upset first, but you admitted you commented first.