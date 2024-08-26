'DINKS' refuse to host family gatherings, 'we had to hire cleaners after all 3 events.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to host family gatherings because I’m tired of always being the responsible one?"

My partner and I bought our first home, we don’t have children and we don’t plan too and we both earn well. Our home has 3 bedrooms and is huge. We have a massive kitchen and living room area and the backyard is massive too.

I used to bartend so naturally as soon as my partner and I bought our home I suggested we host Thanksgiving last year. While I enjoyed hosting, it’s become a significant burden—both financially and time wise.

Since we are DINKS it seems the expectation is we host. For the past year, we’ve been the one hosting all family gatherings, after Thanksgiving we hosted Christmas and my mom’s birthday.