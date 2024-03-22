'Dinner fiasco': Women tells husband he can cook his own spaghetti, kicks mom out. AITA?

Regular spaghetti noodles. My children and I, my sisters, etc eat this spaghetti and never had a complaint. I started adding the vegetables years ago when I had children as a way to make sure they’re healthy and getting their vegetables. My husband made a comment the last time that he wasn’t too fond of the lima beans which I had actually forgotten about but at the time I told him it was good for him, to me there’s no real flavor difference. A little texture change but nothing too noticeable.

While cooking dinner my mom and I were chatting and then she saw me adding in the vegetables and started asking why I would add vegetables (she was shocked), I told her in good humor to let me do what I do, it’s good. At this point my husband chimed in asking if it’s spaghetti with the vegetables and she said yes and laughed, they continued to make fun of me and asking where I saw that, “that’s not even a tiktok," “nobody does that”, continuing on while I continue making dinner for all of us. I told them multiple times that it’s good for you and reassured my mother that if she tries it she’ll see, there’s no taste difference. She asked why I would bother adding them then and I reiterated that it is good for you.