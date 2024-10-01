Dinner guest refuses to participate in autistic child's fork changing ritual. AITA?

NTA because they definitely should have told you about this ahead of time. “Btw, you’ll have to swap silverware with our son after he’s used it, and likely after someone else in our family has also used it” is definitely something you tell someone ahead of time.

Also, what if YOU had some communicable disease? It’s in everyone’s best interest that this is discussed/handled ahead of time?

Watch a weird 10 minute performance, be introduced to an imaginary friend, compliment a sh*&ty drawing— these are the types of things one might have to graciously put up with at a dinner with friends’ kids. What you’ve described is something else.

emmwein writes: