'AITA for going out to dinner with a male coworker?' UPDATED

I will update the post in a few days after he comes back, I would like to talk to him again. I was invited by his sister to their parents house. I will go tomorrow and I will talk to him.

RELEVANT COMMENTS from OP:

On her talk with her BF

I yelled at him because he was ignoring me. I then explained everything and he asked me if I saw the problem in my actions. I said yes. He then asked if I would be okay if he went out with other girl and I said no. To which he then replied by asking why did I do it? I didn't have the answer because I was expecting a normal dinner, casual hang out but it turned out that wasnt it.