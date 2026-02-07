'Perfectly acceptable dinner rejected by boyfriend again.' UPDATED

2 days later OP posted another small update:

Thank you, this was very thoughtfully written. I am still trying to sort out what to do, I want to make the right decision with a cool head. I think it's leaning very much in that direction.

Tonight I set his plate in front of him and he looked at it for a minute, got up and took it back to the kitchen. He came back with some chips. I said "not good?" He said "no." And I didn't offer to make him anything else, didn't ask him what was wrong with it, I just said "Oh okay." And shrugged and went back to my dinner.