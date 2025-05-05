Disabled renter contemplates homelessness over institutional threats from landlord aunt. AITA? + DOCUMENT PHOTOS

The OP provided these photos of the memo his aunt wrote up.

Anyway when she says a care facility or home she means an institution where they put developmentally disabled people. I don't want to doxx myself so I do not want to say which institution she is talking about, but I have a friend that was in it temporarily and more friends who have siblings and friends who are in it, and I don't want to go.

Their descriptions have been very upsetting, the staff is mean, people get forced to take medications to sedate them, people get wrestled by guards and put in isolation rooms and things, and you're not allowed to have your own phone or computer or make your own food or anything.