'AITA for disappearing from my sister's wedding for 45 minutes. to go cry.' + UPDATE

My Dad was not much of a traveler. His idea of vacation was camping and we knew he would be very uncomfortable in Europe, especially given his dementia. My sister Lauren really wanted to join the group in Southern Spain so that we could see more of Europe without over-taxing her while she was in treatment and caring for a baby.

The Bride and Lauren had aways been extremely close, basically BFFs, and Lauren hoped to spend more time with the bride and groom after the wedding, and she very much wanted some time to relax on a sunny beach given the long illness she had been battling. But when we tried to make these plans the bride and groom were very evasive and it became clear to us that they did not want us there.