"AITA for expressing my disappointed in my husband’s conduct after our first baby?"

My husband has always been someone everyone around us admires and respects because of his maturity and just the overall way he carries himself. We have been together 4 years.

I also have had such a high regard and deep appreciation and respect for my husband because of how wonderful marriage to him had been but I feel like becoming parents has revealed him to be embarrassingly immature and I am deeply heartbroken.

I want to confirm if I am being a nag or have reason to be hurt but he has just disappointed me in his unwillingness to actually sacrifice his old life since the baby arrived.

I had a c-section and our baby was in NICU. Literally 3 days after our baby was discharged, after going home to get us some things, he returned dressed in his football kit and told me he was going to a football match.