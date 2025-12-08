'AITA for disapproving of my in-laws asking to borrow money when we just had a baby?'

Honey, there were huge red flags from the beginning here. NTA because that would be victim blaming but I’m sorry to tell you that your husband only married you to get himself and his family out of debt. That’s why he’s held it against you for 17 years when you refused.

Ordinary-Audience363 wrote:

Why has your husband held a grudge for an entire 17 years? That sounds insane.What does he say to you? Does he bring it up regularly?

You contributed your own property to the marriage and helped him out of debt. He should be grateful. Perhaps he felt ashamed that he couldn't help his parents and he is blaming you. You did the right thing. Also, if you have been apologizing, stop doing that because he will just continue giving you trouble. NTA.