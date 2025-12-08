'AITA for never disclosing to my son-in-law how much I planned to give my grandchildren?'

OP responded:

Teresajs wrote:

NTA. This is a gift you chose to give to your biological grandchildren. You don't owe it to your SIL or his wife to give them access to your money, nor to help support any other children they have. Your money is not their money. They can do whatever they want with their money.

Talk to both grandkids. Let them both know that this money is for them and should be er be given nor shared with their father or his wife. If the grandkids are beneficiaries in your will, you might look into whether a Trust may be a good option for the future. They can be cosy to set up and administer so are mostly used for larger estates, but can shield assets from others.