GF asks for genuine advice on how to deal with BF's parenting style; 'he pokes the children.' AITA?

Pick your moment when it’s just the two of you, ideally there’s a good transition where you’re already discussing parenting or your education. Something like “hey I have a lot of education about this stuff can I share some with you?”

Don’t mention how long it’s been bothering you because that could derail the whole conversation. Don’t pile it all on at once. Pick one or two things and if the conversation doesn’t turn into a fight ask how he would like this stuff brought up later.

11SkiHill

seregil42

I think it depends on how you bring them up. It's fine to have a discussion (if he's willing to have that discussion), but you don't want to come off as you know better than he does in regards to his children. If you do have that discussion, be fully prepared for him to say that he doesn't think what he's doing is wrong and leave it at that. You'll have said your piece and he'll have given you his answer.