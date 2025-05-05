'AITA for disinviting my mom from my wedding for demanding that I invite my sister?' UPDATED

My other siblings moved too, around eight years ago. Pickle, as usual, argued with everyone and constantly tried to prove a point. Six years ago, during a fight with my mom and aunt about mixed marriages, she brought up how my parents “allowed” me to date a Muslim back then.

My mom had no idea. She froze. Then she called me, threatened me, and I had to cut the conversation. I managed to lie my way out of it thanks to the distance. But you don’t understand how dangerous that was for me. I could’ve been cut off, left homeless, or worse.

Pickle exposed me just to feel morally superior or whatever her motive was. That betrayal was it for me. I texted her to never speak to me again, and I meant it. I’ve kept that promise ever since.