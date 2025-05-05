'AITA for disinviting my mom from my wedding for demanding that I invite my sister?' UPDATED

Buckle up, it’s going to be a long one, and I’ll start from the very beginning so everything is clear. I used chat gpt to make sure my grammar is on point btw. I (28F) am the oldest of four: three sisters and our youngest sibling, a brother. The second child—let’s call her Pickle—is two years younger than me.
The next sister (let’s call her Cupcake) is five years younger, and our brother is 11 years younger. I won’t mention my brother much since our relationship is great. Same goes for Cupcake—we’ve never had any issues, even in childhood. Just pure love and friendship.
Now let’s go back to where it all started. You won’t believe it, but it began when Pickle was born. I don’t remember any of this, but my parents swear I was jealous of her as a toddler.
They always reminded us of the things I supposedly did to get her into trouble. Fast forward to me learning about childhood psychology in university and realizing how normal it is for a firstborn to feel displaced or jealous when a sibling arrives.
What my parents should have done was help me bond with her—get me excited, involve me in caring for her, not just show up one day with another baby and start focusing all attention on her. And even if they didn’t prepare me properly, they could’ve at least stopped bringing it up for the rest of our lives.
Pickle still holds on to this story like it defines our entire relationship, insisting that I’ve hated her since day one and that I am the problem. Come on—I was literally two. I don’t remember a thing from that age.
We never got along. Ever. We fought constantly, verbally and physically, throughout our entire childhood. My parents didn’t really try to help fix it. Maybe they thought we’d grow out of it. We’re also completely different personalities.
We had to share a room until I was about 10. She was messy, I was neat. She broke her toys and mine. I’ve always cherished my possessions—it really hurt to see her destroy the things I valued. But we had to share, and I didn’t get a say.
My mom was the main parent since my dad worked as a truck driver and was gone most of the time. I became the second parent very young. I had to clean, help my mom, and look after my younger siblings. Pickle wasn’t good at chores, so naturally, it was easier for my mom to make me do everything rather than teach her.
By middle school, Pickle already had issues with everyone. No friends, constant drama, always claiming people were out to get her. And somehow, even when I wasn’t involved, it was my fault. Even though we went to the same school building, our classrooms were on opposite sides, and we had no overlap. I didn’t talk to her or influence her school life in any way.
Things were bad enough that my parents sent her to high school in my mom’s hometown, an hour away, to live with my grandparents. She spent four years there and still came out of high school without a single close friend.
Meanwhile, when I was 15, both of my parents moved to Germany for work, leaving us with our other grandparents. It was rough. I had a lot of responsibilities and an undiagnosed eating disorder.
I need to mention that my parents and sister would visit for religious holidays (we’re Catholic in a majority-Muslim country). I had a good friend group and a secret boyfriend who was Muslim—this was considered extremely dangerous and shameful, especially for girls. Girls were often beaten if caught in such relationships. But I was careful and managed to hide it well, even in our small town.
Until my mom made me take Pickle out with me one New Year’s Eve because “she has no friends.” I was 17, she was 15. Not unusual for teenagers to go out at that age where I’m from. Pickle found out about my boyfriend but kept it to herself—for a while. This was our one and only “sisterly bond” moment. I truly thought I could trust her.
At 20, I was living and studying in another city, supported by my parents. University isn’t that expensive in our country, especially with support from someone earning abroad. Pickle was supposed to join me but didn’t get her ID done in time.
Despite my constant reminders, she didn’t take it seriously. My dad got fed up and moved her to Germany instead. Eventually, she completed an apprenticeship and now has a stable job—but we’re not there yet.
My other siblings moved too, around eight years ago. Pickle, as usual, argued with everyone and constantly tried to prove a point. Six years ago, during a fight with my mom and aunt about mixed marriages, she brought up how my parents “allowed” me to date a Muslim back then.
My mom had no idea. She froze. Then she called me, threatened me, and I had to cut the conversation. I managed to lie my way out of it thanks to the distance. But you don’t understand how dangerous that was for me. I could’ve been cut off, left homeless, or worse.
Pickle exposed me just to feel morally superior or whatever her motive was. That betrayal was it for me. I texted her to never speak to me again, and I meant it. I’ve kept that promise ever since.
I got my master’s five years ago and moved to Germany. For the first year, I lived with my family. I worked full-time, cooked, cleaned, did their laundry—but I never broke my vow. I didn’t speak to her or look at her, even when she tried to talk to me. She never apologized, but at some point, she exploded and accused me of being a bad sister from day one.
She said she thought I’d talk to her again just because we were living under the same roof. But acknowledging her would have hurt me more than ignoring her ever hurt her. Four years ago, I moved out and haven’t seen much of her since. She moved out too, thankfully, so I don’t run into her during visits.
Now about my mom. She’s 51, from a big family that acts like a wolfpack—always there for each other, at least on the surface. But that’s not the point. My parents are not emotionally stable. They went through war as teenagers, which explains some of their parenting issues but not all.
My mom stonewalls everyone whenever something doesn’t go her way. And things never do—because she’s never satisfied. I resent both my parents, but especially her. She was always around and failed me more times than I can count.
My mom wants all of us to love each other, but we can’t. We all have problems with Pickle. None of us like her, but my other two siblings tolerate her. She verbally terrorizes my little brother whenever she gets the chance. She’s truly miserable and has become despicable.
Now I’m engaged, and the first thing my mom said was that I had to invite Pickle. I hadn’t even thought about her. That’s how far removed she is from my life. When I said I wouldn’t invite her, my mom said she wouldn’t come either. This wouldn’t be the first time.
She skipped lunch at my place twice in the past because Pickle wasn’t invited. Eventually, she started coming even when Pickle wasn’t there. But for the wedding, she’s drawing a hard line.
She keeps insisting she’ll change my mind. She won’t. She says Pickle was a “kid” when she exposed me. I told her she was 20—an adult—who knew exactly what would happen to me. I honestly think she did it out of jealousy. I was in university, living independently, while she was stuck taking language classes and working part-time. She needed to pull me down to feel better about her own life.
I’ve found peace since cutting Pickle out. I refuse to introduce that drama into my life again. You have no idea how many emotional outbursts I’ve had to endure while all I wanted was to be left alone. I don’t trust her not to cause drama, even if she just sat in a corner. I don’t want to spend my wedding day stressed and anxious. I just want to relax and enjoy it.
This situation has made me seriously consider cutting my mom off too. No one else in the family brings it up or pressures me—just her. If I disinvite my mom, I risk her dragging the rest of the family into it and my mom giving them a hard time about going. I’m stuck. But one thing I know for sure: I will not invite Pickle just to keep the peace. What would you do?
TL;DR: I'm refusing to invite my sister (Pickle) to my wedding due to a lifetime of toxic behavior, including a serious betrayal that put me in danger. We've never gotten along, and cutting her off brought me peace. Now my mom is threatening not to attend unless I invite her.
I feel manipulated and emotionally blackmailed, but I don’t want drama at my wedding. The rest of my family respects my decision—only my mom is pressuring me. I’m even considering disinviting her too. AITA?
-Sharon-Stoned- said:
Tell mom that it's really sad she's choosing not to attend and that I'll miss her.
MyReditName_1 said:
Tell your mom that it's an invitation, not a summon. If she doesn't want to come, she doesn't have to. But your sister isn't invited (not as a guest nor a plus one), and it's final. NTA
TSOTL1991 said:
Tell your mother you will miss her and you will send her some photos.
Fun-Yak5459 said:
My grandma did not attend my wedding because I refused to invite my biological father. It sucks but you really should only want people that love and are going to celebrate you and your partner at your wedding. It hurts I’m not going to pretend that it doesn’t but this day is not about your mom. It’s about you and your partner.
Mina-Murray said:
Your mother was the danger and the problem here, much more than Pickle. Why was she invited to begin with?
OP responded:
She had no one to go with, ever. So I often had to bring her along because she was sad and lonely. My mom always assumed sisters means best friends and that my sister is always a better person to have around than anyone else
Small update: This has been weighing heavily on my mind lately. I couldn’t stop thinking about it, so I finally texted my dad. I asked him directly if he would come to the wedding even if my mother chooses not to.
He called me and started going on about how marriage is a sacred sacrament and how he hopes that by next year, I’ll come to my senses and forgive my sister. The moment he said that, all your comments and advice came flooding back.
I stopped him and said something along the lines of: "Please stop. I need to say this again, even though I’ve said it countless times—I will never forgive her. I don’t think about her, I don’t miss her, and I don’t wonder how she’s doing. Since cutting her off, I’ve found peace. No sudden drama, no emotional chaos—just peace. I won’t give that up. And don’t start with the sacrament talk.
Forgiveness is something between me and my priest during confession. That’s not your place to comment on. I’m simply asking: will you be there for me on my wedding day? There will be a seat for both you and mom, but if you choose not to come, that’s okay.
If people ask me where Pickles is, I’ll answer truthfully and without hesitation. I’m not ashamed of my decision, even though everyone assumes I am. And if you don’t come and people ask why, I’ll be honest about that too. I will not carry guilt over this."
He just sat there, frozen. I told him I had to finish drying my hair and hung up. That was over an hour ago, and I haven’t heard anything since. I was shaking as I said it, but I don’t think he could tell.
I didn’t cry or even get teary-eyed. It was incredibly hard to stand up to my father—probably the first time I’ve ever truly done it. I’m pretty sure my mom was there too, but she didn’t say a word. Honestly, that might be for the best. Her opinion is the last thing I need right now.
If they choose not to come, my best friend’s big brother—who’s been like a brother to me for years—will walk me down the aisle. He’s shown me more kindness and respect than any blood relative ever has. I won’t be heartbroken if my family doesn’t attend. What really hurts is having to deal with this situation in the first place. I wish it weren’t even a topic.
We’ll see what happens a year from now when the wedding comes. But one thing is certain: Pickles is not invited. That’s a firm boundary I will not budge on. Honestly, I’m just surprised my dad took my mom’s side. I didn’t see that coming.
TL;DR: I confronted my dad about whether he’ll attend my wedding even if my mom doesn’t. He tried to guilt me into forgiving my sister, but I stood my ground and made it clear that I’ve found peace without her. I told him the decision to come is his, but I won’t be ashamed or silent about my choices.
If my parents don’t show, my best friend’s brother—who’s like family to me—will walk me down the aisle. It was hard, but I finally stood up for myself.