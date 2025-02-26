'AITA for excluding a coworker from office social events because he spoils TV shows/movies?' UPDATED

"AITA for disinviting a coworker for perpetually spoiling things?"

Almost every Friday, my coworkers and I will go out and get drinks and socialize. More often than not it's on open invitation for the entire office and even people outside of our team will join.

We typically have a great time - but only when Logan (20s/M) doesn't show. Logan means well but is easily excitable and engages people in conversations they're not interested in. The worst of this behavior has to do with spoiling movies, shows, games, etc.

A few weeks ago, I mentioned that I had tickets to see the new Mortal Kombat movie over the weekend. Logan lit up and immediately responded, "You'll love the scene where [spoiler] happens and when [spoiler] shows up." I was bummed and walked away without continuing the conversation.