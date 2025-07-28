'Disrespectful punk' tells uncle to 'mind his own business' in front of family. AITA?

Dave - Do you want a beer? Eddie - No thanks. Dave - We have other kinds if you want to try those, this is an Irish household we have plenty of beer.

Eddie - No thanks, I don't drink. Dave - Why? You're too young to be an alcoholic or do you just like pretending you're better than people by not drinking?

Now I'm listening, Uncle Dave has a habit of acting like this, he tries to egg people on, he even got into a fist fight with his niece at her own wedding. Eddie's father is an alcoholic, and Eddie just doesn't like the taste. Dave bugged Eddie for another 5 minutes before I said

Me - Uncle Dave, can you just mind your own damn business? He doesn't have to tell you anything.