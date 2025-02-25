'AITA for 'disrespecting' my ex and his GF's parenting by getting their kid an Easter basket?' UPDATED

Then I find out that it was not financially motivated that little didn’t have one. Instead it was that her parents (my ex/his girlfriend) went out on Easter eve and spent their funds.

And THEN the girlfriend tells my ex, who in turn calls me, that she’s mad I “stole the holiday” from her and I should have let her do it later when she “could” buy the basket.

From that point forward; I stopped caring. I buy little Christmas gifts beyond what her parents can afford, I include her by making sure she gets invited to my kids birthdays and gets special party favors.

I buy “hand me downs” and send them with my daughter or ‘hide’ them in my ex-in laws’ house so she has clothes. And right now; I’m again shopping for Easter for this kiddo. Ex’s girlfriend borderline hates me for this; but I’m not convinced I’m in the wrong.

So what do you think? AITA for completely ignoring her “right” to holidays as she puts it?