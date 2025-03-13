'AITA for distancing myself from my BFF because of her husband?'

To start with, I never really liked my best friend’s partner. He saw her through a fast food drive window, he knew her manager and begged to get har social media handle. After that he kept showing up to her workplace, waiting for her shift to be over, being persistent with asking her to take her home.
I remember her telling me how she always refused and how it kind of bothered her. She was 19 at the time and he was 26.
After a few weeks of him being persistent, she gave in and gave him a chance. They dated for 2-3 months and I asked if we should set up a double date to get to know each other, plus it seemed fun since both of us had boyfriends at the time. So we did. They both were late for almost 2 hours. Me and my boyfriend were planning to leave but she asked nicely if we could wait a little longer, so we did.
He left a pretty ok impression at first, aside from the fact that he told us that he liked how young she was… (not infront of her of course) It did rub me the wrong way, but I tried to keep an open mind. Also since they were late, my best friend treated us and as 18 year old broke student that seemed pretty freaking sweet.
I was happy for her. She had many attempts to have a relationships, but the guys were total douchebags and I thought now it’s time for her to get some experience, so she can have a little fun.
After 8 months of them dating I get a message from him telling me not to go anywhere outside of the city this month, since he was planning to propose to my best friend. I was mortified… I felt angry, it seemed as if he was hurrying her and I hated that. I panicked and asked my mom on what should we do.
She suggested that we invite over, ask her indirectly if she saw future with him and to let it be if she wanted to be with him. On that day she expressed how she liked him a lot, she also added that if he proposed she’d be happy to say yes. I don’t know why, but I told her this: “do you know why older men go for younger and beautiful girls like you? Because they did not have the chance with women their age.
He will make you pregnant and leave you once your beauty withers away”. I know, it’s a horrible thing to say, I apologized ever since. But I genuinely think so, I was being honest and straightforward.
They get engaged. She was having a blast at her engagement party. I was happy, but also very scared and worried for her. Her birthday rolls around. She tells me that her fiancé chose a place where she can celebrate her birthday. She gave me the location and time. Me, my boyfriend, our friends her relatives were waiting for her outside of this place. We thought it was a club or something.
She arrived 1 hour later, her husband arrived another hour later. We tried to enter but they said girls should be at least 21 and the guys at least 23. Turns out it was a strip club. And her fiancée also brought his teenaged sister…
Anyways, she ends up crying disappointed and then he takes us to this big restaurant. She seemed to have fun after that. Then I overhear her fiancee and his friends talk about one of the girls who was also 18. My best friend’s newer friend, who also turned out to be her fiancée’s neighbor.
They were discussing how old she was, never mind the fact that one of the guys who was passionately eyeing her had a wife WHO ALSO WAS 18! BORN IN 2004!!
Skipping to the wedding day. It was a disaster, but I’m not going to get into the disasters that I and other bridesmaids experienced. My best friend’s fiancée’s mom paid for the wedding. His mom chose what color dresses the bridesmaids would wear…
His mom only gave her (my best friend) 15 spots to invite her friends and relatives out of 100. His mom gave stage to her younger daughter to dance 3 performances. Made us all stand up and clap.
Before all of this, since her husband is a pothead, he made us get out of the car so he could get high it with his friends, before the wedding dinner. My best friend asked her husband and others not to smear cake on her face, guess who smeared cake on her face? Her husband’s best friend and sister.
She cried a little after that. I was so upset. Later on we see her husband dancing with the girl neighbor that I mentioned before, her head way to close to her chest. All three of the bridesmaids have witnessed this, but have not told her since we didn’t want to ruin her day. Oh, plus she was pregnant at that time already…
After a couple of months, I wrote her a heartfelt letter telling her how sorry I was for being mean (the things I said in the beginning of this post and also for disagreeing with the bridesmaids dress colors) and that I could never be as forgiving or as graceful as she is. In a way, it was a goodbye letter, since I won’t be able to truly be happy for her situation and will pity her instead.
She did give birth, she seems happy. She did ask me why I have not visited her, but it breaks my heart. I know I’m an awful friend. I will never be able to accept this and I can’t lie to her in her face. What makes it even worse is, that I keep seeing her husband’s liked reels and all of them are videos of women either twerking, scantily clad, or get this, making fun of feminism…
I know I’m the A hole, but I’d also like to hear your guys’ opinions as well. Do you think it would be right for me to try and lie to her and pretend I’m happy for her, when I feel nothing but devastation?
herwiththepurplehair said:
I would just quietly allow this friendship to end, she has her life and it gives you pain to see the situation she has got herself into, but to tell her that is certainly going to result in bad feeling. If she contacts you, just give the "I've been busy" excuse, but don't cut her off completely - she may need a friend like you at some point.
HyperDsloth said:
I think with everything you typed out, you're NOT a horriblr friend, you're a great friend who actually wants to see their friend happy. She's in too deep, she can't see what is happening the way you do. You can either stand on the sideline and be there for her when she sees it herself. Or you can pull yourself away, because it's too hard to watch. If you want you can keep the door open, but you don't have to.
I'm sorry for your loss, you sound like a great friend. Remember that what you want for her, you desserve that yourself as well!
argenman said:
The cream always rises. Step Away from the friendship, let it die and be happy to not have to witness the drama and her life combust.
spectaphile said:
There’s a needle to be threaded here. You can minimize contact without cutting her off, while also letting her know that you see a lot of red flags, believe she deserves better, and will absolutely be there for her when she decides to leave.
Your friend is at minimum a coercive relationship, and more likely an abusive one. She can’t see it because she is young and inexperienced, which is exactly why she was chosen. He is doing a really good job of isolating her.
As time goes on, she will figure it out and she will need you. So whatever you decide to do for your own mental health, just make sure she knows you’re a lifeline for her. This must be excruciating to watch. You’re a good friend, OP.
Beginning-Stop7646 said:
1st, her husband and his friends sound like total creeps lusting over barely legal girls. If she keeps asking I'd be honest. However, don't expect her to not get angry or expect your friendship to survive. I had a similar experience with my sister and her relationship was so tumultuous she changed for the worst.
I didn't recognize her anymore and I was 100% honest not understanding why she was with someone who treated her like crap. She hated me for it but eventually I had to go NC with her for my own mental health. In the end, he left her with 4 kids, no apartment, and no car. You can warn them but it does very little.