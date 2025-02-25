'AITA for ditching my girlfriend at a restaurant, which contributed to her failing her probationary period at work?'

I [27m] have been in a relationship with my girlfriend, Cindy [26f], since university. Last September, Cindy’s company went under. She took this hard because she loved her workplace, loved her colleagues, and loved her boss.
Unfortunately, they just weren’t making that much money, so the plug was pulled. When Cindy came home and delivered the news to me, I asked if she wanted me to introduce her to my boss.
Having the same major, we work in the same field, and my company is almost always hiring. Cindy said yes, and I texted my boss on the spot. After delivering her CV to him and a short interview process, she was hired in a three-month probationary position.
I was really excited to be working with Cindy. We could save money on gas by carpooling, spend more time together, and have lunch together too. Unfortunately, things did not pan out.
To be frank, Cindy was a horrible employee. She showed up to the office 15-20 minutes late virtually every day. I had to give up on carpooling with her because I have a morning meeting, and I need to get to work 15 minutes early every day.
Cindy’s favorite activity at work was opening up a blank Google doc and looking at her phone under her desk. The hour we get for lunch was often an hour and a half for Cindy, and she really accomplished nothing in her time there. This continued for three months.
Last Monday was a rare occasion where Cindy was actually ready on time to go to work together. Perhaps this was because of my gentle urging for her to get her life together, or perhaps it was because her probationary period was ending soon, but we were able to carpool.
We went out to lunch together, and Cindy ate way too slowly. I was looking at the clock and encouraging her to get a move on, but at the end of the meal, right when we had to leave to make it back on time, Cindy decided she wanted another refill of her soda. I told her time was up, but she was adamant that she absolutely needed another refill. To make matters worse, the restaurant was crowded and we couldn’t flag down a server.
I put the cash for the meal and a tip on the table, and I told Cindy that I was leaving, with or without her. Cindy played chicken with me here, thinking that if she refused to move, I’d have no choice but to wait. But I walked to my car and drove back.
Cindy showed up 20 minutes later visually flustered. The restaurant was a 10-minute walk away, so I’m pretty sure she did end up getting her refill. She has been furious with me since.
Last Friday, Cindy got her final judgment for her probationary period. Due to poor punctuality and general lack of direction, my company decided not to hire her for a full-time position.
Cindy blames me. She says I made her late, and that I ruined everything. Last night, she asked how she was supposed to pay her part of her rent without a job, and I responded, “Yes, that’s a good question. How will you be paying?” This threw oil on the proverbial fire, and now she doesn't even want to fight about it anymore. Was I an AH for what I did here?
If she seriously believes she wasn’t hired because of that particular day and not all of the other ones, she’s delusional af. You even tried helping her to be punctual but she didn’t give af NTA, not your responsibility at all.
This is going to sound crazy, but...That may have been the point. She may have been intentionally dense about getting back from lunch on time, knowing that OP would leave without her (he's already set the precedent that he won't be late to work for her with the morning carpools), and then using that to blame him for failing instead of herself.
With how she acted at work, she might still actually be self aware enough to realize she wasn't going to be kept on, so this could have been a plan to guilt OP into not pushing her too hard about the rent. (It sounds like they live together.) I know that seems a bit nuts, I've just known some really manipulative people that I could see doing exactly that scenario.
Awkward_Reaction_571 (OP)
I didn't even recognize this as a possibility at the time, but it actually sounds likely now that you say it. I honestly don't understand how any reasonable person would expect to pass the probationary period to a job after being chronically late and screwing around on Instagram all day at work.
Nope she efed around and is in the process of finding out. NTA.
Good grief. They didn't let her go because she was late from lunch once. Good for you for not risking your job to play stupid games. NTA.
Not you single-handedly keeping the unemployment rate up. 😂 She fumbled the job, the relationship, and a free ride to work. Impressive, really.
NTA. The only person in this story responsible for Cindy’s predicament, is Cindy. If this is how she handles adult responsibilities, I’d be reconsidering her role in my life.
Please tell me you can see what she is doing??? She doesn’t want to work. It was a jump but she stretched her wee little self all the way to being without a job and somehowwww you are at fault?
So now, it’s only fair that you pay her part of the rent and utilities and food. It’s the least you can do for getting her fired. She set this up. Please please say you can see it. Op, you are getting played. NTA.