'AITA for ditching my girlfriend at a restaurant, which contributed to her failing her probationary period at work?'

To be frank, Cindy was a horrible employee. She showed up to the office 15-20 minutes late virtually every day. I had to give up on carpooling with her because I have a morning meeting, and I need to get to work 15 minutes early every day.

Cindy’s favorite activity at work was opening up a blank Google doc and looking at her phone under her desk. The hour we get for lunch was often an hour and a half for Cindy, and she really accomplished nothing in her time there. This continued for three months.

Last Monday was a rare occasion where Cindy was actually ready on time to go to work together. Perhaps this was because of my gentle urging for her to get her life together, or perhaps it was because her probationary period was ending soon, but we were able to carpool.