'AITA for ditching lunch with friends?' 'They brought a DOG.'

We had a table outside the restaurant, so the dog would be next to us the whole time we ate, and that thought really made me panic. Another friend noticed I was very on edge and asked if I was fine.

I told him I was sorry and I had to leave, he made the connection with the dog and said it was totally fine and he understood. I told everyone bye and left (I hadn't ordered yet).

Everyone seemed chill about me leaving, but later on I got a text from my friend, the dog owner, telling me she felt really disappointed that I'd ditched them just because she'd brought her dog. She said I overreacted, that she understands I get stressed but that the dog is well trained and well mannered, and I wouldn't have even noticed it being there after a while.