'AITA for ditching my chronically late friend and going to the beach without him?'

Before I get into the situation, here’s some background. I have a friend let’s call him Danny who’s known for being chronically late. For example, he once told everyone to meet at the mall at 2:30 but showed up at 4:30, no warning, saying he went to the gym.
Even when we pick him up, he takes 10+ minutes to come out. I’ve missed teacher appointments and lost homework time because of him, which hurt my grades. But I’ve never once left him behind.
Now, here’s what happened. We planned a beach trip for 3:00. It was originally set for 12:00, but one friend couldn’t leave that early, so we pushed it back. Another friend had to be somewhere at 8:00 (an hour from the beach), so we had to leave exactly at 3:00 no flexibility. We also needed Danny’s car to fit everyone.
At 1:40, Danny texted that he was at the gym. This annoyed me—he’s always late when the gym is involved, and his workouts usually take 2 hours. He said he’d be done by 2:50, but picking him up would take 20 minutes, and based on history, I didn’t trust he’d actually be ready.
At 2:30, I had another friend call him to say I could come get him now, or we’d have to leave without him. That friend said Danny got mad and didn’t want to come anymore. So we left.
Later, a friend (Pat, who couldn’t come) said Danny was really upset. When we talked, Danny said we shouldn’t have been so strict, that I shouldn’t have assumed he’d be late, and it was unfair that I adjusted the time for others but not for him. He claimed I only left him because he’s “always late,” and that I would’ve waited for someone else.
I admitted I could’ve handled it better maybe should’ve called myself but he also could’ve told us earlier he was going to the gym. All he said was, “I’m at the gym, I’ll go fast, trust.” I try to accommodate everyone, and his choice to hit the gym right before a hard leave time made things harder.
Acting like I should’ve ignored another friend’s fixed schedule felt unfair. His comment that I’d wait for someone else felt manipulative. He even said, “I know I’m not that good of a friend, but you would’ve waited for someone else.”
I honestly believe I’d have done the same if it were anyone. I apologized for not communicating more directly, and I even offered to pick him up and bring him back to the gym after the beach. But after a year of always waiting, this was the one time I didn’t. So, AITA?
ShannaraRose said:
NTA. The always late wear out ordinary grace, and shouldn't expect that their history of chronic lateness should be excused because that's the way they are.
That is the way they are - they have no consideration or respect for other people's time (at least compared to their own) and demand special treatment. As long as people put up with it, they have no incentive to change.
My advice is that 1) You don't plan on anything that requires his vehicle and 2) You set a time to be there by, and leave at that time. If Danny prioritizes the gym, then it's good that he has more time to work out. Danny is worried about fairness, but not when it's unfair of him to keep people waiting.
OP responded:
he doesnt have his license too
justagarliccrouton said:
NTA/YTA It’s shitty he’s late and expect accommodation but it’s shitty you accommodated without discussion for so long building resentment without honest and clear conversation/expectation. Seems like you talk to Danny and apologize for leaving him without proper expectation/communication and tell him you expect him to be on time moving forward (obvi nicer than that)
OP responded:
ive always told him how annoying it is that he does this all the time, he knows we dont like it
pottersquash said:
OMG. "Yes, I don't wait for you because you are always late" Just say it. Why can't you say that? Why can't we live that truth??? NTA but come on. JUST SAY IT. What are you apologizing for???
martintoconnell said:
NTA. Chronic lateness is a passive aggressive behavior that says "Your time is worthless to me."
And Tumultuous_Light said:
ESH. Your friend for always being late and you for putting up with his diva-ness for so long and not prioritising yourself. Why are you still doubting if you did the right thing?