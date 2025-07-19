'AITA for ditching my chronically late friend and going to the beach without him?'

At 1:40, Danny texted that he was at the gym. This annoyed me—he’s always late when the gym is involved, and his workouts usually take 2 hours. He said he’d be done by 2:50, but picking him up would take 20 minutes, and based on history, I didn’t trust he’d actually be ready.

At 2:30, I had another friend call him to say I could come get him now, or we’d have to leave without him. That friend said Danny got mad and didn’t want to come anymore. So we left.