'AITA for ditching my friend and flying home without her after being abandoned mid-vacation?'

I genuinely don’t know if I handled this horribly or if I finally just snapped after feeling pushed too far. A few months ago, my friend asked me to go to Miami with her because her husband was going on a ski trip with his friends and she “didn’t want to sit home alone.” This was her idea. So i said sure! We booked flights and a hotel together. It was supposed to be our girls trip.

For context, I had a work conference in Orlando right before this. I flew there first, rented a car on my company card, and then drove down to Miami to meet her. I was supposed to return the rental car at 5pm Thursday, but her flight didn’t land until 11pm.

Instead of making her Uber alone late at night, I kept the rental longer, picked her up from the airport myself, and returned it after. Because of that, there was a $50 valet charge on our hotel bill. (I also paid extra for the excess time I had on the rental car)

At the time, I didn’t care. I was just trying to make the trip smooth and easy.