'AITA for ditching my husband and my home because his brother wouldn’t leave?'

"AITA for leaving my husband and my home because his brother wouldn’t leave?"

My husband and I have been together for over a decade now. For the majority of our relationship his brother and his wife do not like me, at all. I have tried to make peace with them and build a relationship but they have constantly pushed back and showed no interest in having a relationship with me nor my son. We have invited them to our house multiple times but they always seem to be too busy.

My FIL and MIL initially were very involved in the family drama but per our request they have mostly stayed out of it now. My husband has been supportive but struggles with setting boundaries and confrontation. I have come to accept the family dynamic. We are very courteous with each other, “Hi” and “bye”, mostly. And occasionally invite each other to important family celebrations.