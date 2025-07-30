'AITAH for ditching my husband at a party and going home after he kept ignoring me?'

But then during dinner, SIL kept making really judgemental comments towards me and my kids that were making me really uncomfortable to the point where I REALLY didn't want to be there anymore but I just pushed through anyways because my kids were having fun and they didn't seem to understand what was going on and I didn't want to ruin their fun.

About an hour after dinner, everyone was just hanging out and talking, we had been there for 4 hours at this point which even just being there for that long was huge for me because I have really bad social anxiety and typically don't last long at social gatherings.