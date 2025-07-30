'AITAH for ditching my husband at a party and going home after he kept ignoring me?'

I (27F) recently went to a dinner party that my husband (28M)'s family planned, and we took our two kids (2F and 6monthsF). I was already dreading it to begin with since a lot of his family (besides his parents and almost all of his siblings except one) don't like me and I hate being in conflict.
So the first problem arose when we showed up at my SIL (coincidentaly the one that doesnt like me)'s (30F) house where the party was taking place, and my husband immediately just got out of the car and walked inside without even looking back to see if I needed help getting the kids out of the car.
Luckily MIL saw that happen and she came to help me; later, I asked him why he did that and all he had to say was "i saw an old family friend and didn't want to miss him" so whatever, I let it go.
Then later, everyone was sitting in the living room together (besides SIL who was making the food) and i guess so all of the kids that were there wouldn't be so picky, SIL was making separate food for the kids but the food wasn't ready in time for the adults food to get ready.
So, SIL asked who would be okay with sitting with the kids until their food was ready. Without asking me first, my husband said "you can do it, right?" Pointing at me but didn't even give me a chance to respond before he walked out. MIL said she wanted to stay and help me, but I told her it was okay and she could to eat.
Then once we all got to eat dinner, our older daughter wanted to sit with MIL to eat dinner and I asked MIL if that was okay and of course she said yes.
But then during dinner, SIL kept making really judgemental comments towards me and my kids that were making me really uncomfortable to the point where I REALLY didn't want to be there anymore but I just pushed through anyways because my kids were having fun and they didn't seem to understand what was going on and I didn't want to ruin their fun.
About an hour after dinner, everyone was just hanging out and talking, we had been there for 4 hours at this point which even just being there for that long was huge for me because I have really bad social anxiety and typically don't last long at social gatherings.
So anyways, and hour after dinner, the kids were getting cranky and tired, I had met my limit and wanted to go home so I went to find my husband to tell him we wanted to go home. It took me 10 minutes to find him and when I did he asked me to give him 20 minutes to say bye and finish his conversation, so I went back where I came from and waited.
Another HALF AN HOUR went by and still no sigh of him, so i went and found him again in the exact same spot he was in before and I told him he had until I got the kids in the car before I left him there. He barely acknowledged me and just nodded, so I did exactly that, got the kids into the car, and then waited an additional 10 minutes, nothing. So I left and went home.
An HOUR AND A HALF LATER he texted me asking where I was and I told him that I was home and then he didn't respond. He got home 30 minutes later and immediately started screaming about how I was rude and selfish for just leaving like that and that I should've taken his feelings more into consideration because he never gets to see his family (which is a total lie)
Now since then he keeps giving me the silent treatment and if it's not that he starts arguments for no good reason. AITAH here?
Flashy-Funny8096 said:
Honey, YOU ARE NOT THE AH. Neither is your MIL, she seems sweet. Your husband and your SIL? TOTAL AHs!!
DangerousHurry7879 said:
NTA: OP you need to have a serious talk with your husband about his behavior. Leaving you and the children is unacceptable and should be addressed in order to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Figure out the steps from there. You can even try to have your MIL talk to him with you because she has also seen his behavior towards you.
SpicyPorkWontonnnn said:
Honey, I am crying right now. Twenty-five years ago, I was you. I had to manage two small children by my self. My husband never helped me. I had to wait with the kids for food while he went and started eating before me. I had to struggle to get the kids in and out of the car by myself while he went and did whatever where we were at.
And God forbid that I needed to go home because I had to wait, sometimes for hours, for him to be ready. And if I dared to do what needed to be done and went home, I, too, was subjected to yelling and screaming and then the silent treatment. It wore me down.
Please. Do yourself a favor. Don't be me. You are young. Get out. Please, I beg of you. Ask your MIL for help. Ask your family for help. Do it for you. Do it for your children. They will be happier and healthier. You will be happier and healthier.
I know that the internet always tells you to leave - sometimes for the silliest reasons. But from one woman who has been in your position, I have been you. I know how this goes. Please save yourself and your children now. You don't deserve this treatment. You and your babies deserve so much more.
Sure_Hovercraft2377 said:
NTA. Why does your husband suddenly act single and childless when around his family? That is a major red flag.