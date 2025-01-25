'AITA for dividing money meant for just my son between all 3 of my adopted/step-kids?' UPDATED

My grandparents (the kids' great-grandparents) are aware of all of this and always seemed to love all 3 of my kids and treated them equally. However, I went to see them recently and they gave me a cheque for 40 grand.

They explained that they've sold their house, downsized, and made a massive profit, and my dad recently came to them asking for some money, while my brother is getting married next year, and they know that with the current situation I've been having some money problems, so they're essentially giving out inheritance early.

They said my brother got 20 grand, so 20 grand of it is for me, and the other 20 grand is for my 4 year old. They want me to put it in an account with interest and let it sit until he's old enough (they left the details to me).