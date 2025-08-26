I demanded to see the chats. He said he deleted the app (Telegram) and I made him download it and sign in. Friends, when I tell you this “Latina baby girl (his words to her, not mine. Barf.)” was VERY OBVIOUSLY 100% AI… the walls of text with flawless grammar, em dashes, and emojis galore.

The AI-generated photos, the video where she had EIGHT FINGERS on ONE HAND and a car driving around missing its back half, one 30 second long voice call where he apologized for the "bad connection" and was sad he couldn't hear her but she gushed over his "super sexy voice"... Have mercy...