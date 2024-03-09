Woman's uncle mocks her vegetarianism, she slams him about his messy divorce. AITA?

As far as the rest of the family goes: if they were better at making the alcoholic family member behave, or had come to your defense when he was obviously bullying you, as opposed to just letting him get away with his bad behavior, you wouldn't have had to resort to what you said.

And it's telling that your aunts and uncles are threatening you with being banned from family events for what you said, but have put up with the drunk's bullying you (and I assume other people) with no consequences for him.

That is hypocrisy at its finest. Perhaps you ought to point this out to them. At the least, you sent a message to your uncle that you are not an easy target - that you will fight back.