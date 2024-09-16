'AITA for considering divorce after I found a dating app on my wife’s phone?' + UPDATE

A few days later, he shared this update:

Thank you for the advice. I have decided to proceed with a divorce, because the trust in my relationship has been irrevocably broken. Yes, it’s going to be a long and expensive process. It hurts me because my wife and I were together for 20 years, and it is hard for me to say anything bad about her because I loved her a lot.

But I just lost a lot of trust after she downloaded the dating app and texted different men for validation. I do believe my wife in that she only wanted validation and to feel good about herself, and it would have never progressed past the texting stage. But the trust has broken, and I don't think this can ever be fixed, even with marriage counseling.