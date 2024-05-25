'AITA for wanting to divorce my husband because of his parents’ open relationship?'

Stay_sharp101

They left your kids alone with strangers in their home. You have every right to go ballistic.

seniortwat

A revolving door of strangers who come by for sex, play with the kids ALONE and buy them gifts to ensure the kids like them. This is screaming red flags for abuse. Why would their intimate friends be there when the grandkids are AT ALL, are they actively swinging with the kids downstairs?

xanif

"He claimed that it wasn’t his business, so it shouldn’t be mine either."

If vetting the people who are babysitting your child isn't your business, who's is it? I'm actually asking.