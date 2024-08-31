'AITAH for wanting to divorce my husband after his ex implied our baby wasn't his?' UPDATED

There is obviously more things she has said over the last few days. But I’m already at my wits end with the relationship and can feel myself checking out. Me and my husband are going through a rough patch so this really just irritates me and has me thinking about divorce.

TLDR- AITAH for wanting a divorce because my husband's ex keeps implying that our child isn’t his and he hasn’t defended me.

Edit: To answer questions. I know for 100% fact the kid is his. He is a OTR trucker and we were stuck on a truck together for months when I got pregnant. Not once but twice. 1st one resulted in a miscarriage. Got pregnant immediately after. Me and him have had conversations about him getting a paternity test. I have no problem with him doing it and never have.