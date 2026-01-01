'AITA if I divorce my husband for abandoning me via text after I supported his 'solo' career?'

He also has massive double standards with our families. His mom is very controlling and he values her opinion more than anything. He claims I don't do enough for his parents, even though I worked for his mother for a month for free. Meanwhile, he has never even wished my parents a happy birthday.

In late November he was diagnosed with burnout. I had a trip booked to see him in South Africa for New Year’s (10 days). First, he made me cancel our Cape Town holiday plans to stay at his parents' house. Then, he tried to tell me he was going into a burnout clinic (mental health facility clinic) for 5 of the 10 days I was there. When I got upset, he promised to move the appointment to after I left.