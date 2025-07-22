'AITA if I divorce my husband for asking to be polyamorous? The ick is strong.' UPDATED

catinnameonly said:

I have a lot of poly in my circle of friends. After being with my husband for 24 years we have discussed it. While we find it interesting and works for our friends (though not without some drama) we ultimately decided it was better to water our own lawns instead.

We were at a friends house for dinner and another guest brought up a similar situation she was in and asking our poly friend chuck his take. His answer was: look him in the eyes and ask him “are you really ok with kissing me good night when I had another man’s dick in my mouth? Do you want me to tell you about it? Because this is what you are asking for.”