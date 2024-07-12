'AITA if I divorce my husband to get more "me time"?' UPDATED

This is my only complaint within the marriage. We really do love and care for each other, and he's emotionally very kind and supportive. I love him very much. WIBTA for divorcing over this?

Update for Info.:

1)Yes. We have talked about it. A LOT. We have the same fight at least once every other week for over a decade.

2)We tried counseling. Nothing changed. Even after our therapist told him that even though he was loving and supportive, resentment was a marriage killer. She suggested a maid service.

3) He does not want to spend money on a cleaning service. I would love to have weekly cleanings. I was able to talk him into one cleaning per month. I am working on increasing my earning potential so I can afford it myself.

4)Yes, he does have diagnosed ADHD. I feel like this is a potential "explanation not excuse" thing, though.