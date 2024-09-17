'WIBTA for divorcing my wife because she cheated after her parents died?'

She didn't come back until the next morning. I tried to call her and call her family members, but no one knew where she was. When she did come back, she was a mess. I asked her where she was all night. She told me she f'd up, f'd up so much. I tried to calm her down, and told her to just tell what happened and that it's OK, she can talk to me. She said she slept with Luke.

I didn't react much. I told her I need some time to think. She has apoligized so many times now. I did eventually ask her what happened. She said she met up with Luke and they were both messes. They reminisced about her parents, which led to them remembering their relationship. They were both drinking and it just... happened.