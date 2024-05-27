'AITA for wanting to divorce my postpartum wife? FINAL UDPATE?'

My MIL and BILs couldn't care at the time. They may not be crazy, but they still didn't like me, and from what she was selling to them about her AP they liked him. AP was at the birth, and tried to start a fight with them. By then wife already did a paternity test and it was his.

AP then disappears and she realizes she's f*&^%d. We have a solid prenuptial and my house is premarital plus we live in an at fault state. Around that time is when I called her out and split finances. She was deep in a hole with no way out. And in her mind pitching a drama show about her family to me made sense to get me on her side

What was the plan for my paternity test? I don't know

What was she planning for whenever I interacted with family again? I don't know

Why did her family go along with it? I don't know