'AITA for divorcing my wife even though she's claiming postpartum depression?'

My friend has a great relationship with his child and grandchildren. It took him 30 years before he married again. He simply wasn’t rushing it. Best of all to you.

Sensitive_Note1139

NTA. This is from a woman's perspective: The emotional a*&^e and refusal of therapy would have been enough. She may have PPD but SHE has to get therapy for it. She knew for a year she was treating you like s#*t. No one should put up with being an emotional punching bag no matter what mental condition someone has.

I live with schizoaffective bipolar disorder. I am responsible for NOT treating those around me h*llishly even when manic or psychosis. She refused the therapy and possible meds to make it better. That's on her, not you.