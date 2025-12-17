'AITA for threatening to divorce my wife if she doesn't change our infant daughter's name to one we agreed on?'

I ended up having to try to calm her down while still trying to maintain my point. When after like 20 minutes of this, I firmly said we are not naming our daughter that, she grabbed onto my right arm and dug her nails into it while screaming.

It was extremely weird. She's always been a bit impulsive but she's never done stuff like this. She grabbed the onesies and called her family from the front door patio. She was on the phone the whole time her mom drove here and would scream if i tried to come out.

She stayed with her mom and would not pick up my calls, and would not open the door when I visited. She ended up being induced at the hospital at 33 weeks.