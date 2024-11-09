'WIBTA to divorce my wife after she said she wanted to send our son to a conversion camp?' + UPDATE

At that moment he started crying because he was so glad at least I was on his side. And I’m very pissed so sorry if I don’t make sense but apparently his mom had been pressuring him for months. She planned dates with girls to try and “fix” him and he had to lie by saying he was going at a friend’s instead.

She was saying he needs help and as much as she loves him he needs to get his “condition” cured (???????) etc. I feel so bad because I’ve been so oblivious to all that and I’ve failed to protect him for all that time. How do you make your 16yo son go through that??