'WIBTA to divorce my wife after she said she wanted to send our son to a conversion camp?' + UPDATE

Stunning-Mud9227
So, this is a pretty heavy situation, and I’m really confused and disgusted ngl cause I never thought my wife was like thsi. My wife (44F) and I (45M) have been married for 14 years. We have two kids a 16-year-old son (let’s call him Noah) and a 12-year-old daughter. We’ve had our fair share of disagreements over the years ofc, but things have generally been smooth between us.
Now for the context Noah came out as gay about a year ago. It was a surprise, and as hard as it was to accept, I love my kids more than anything and just want their happiness. My wife visibly didn't take it well tho.
She was upset and seemed to go through a grieving period where she didn’t really talk about it. I tried to support Noah in every way I could, telling him that I loved him no matter what etc. My wife, though… I could tell she wasn’t on the same page. She would say things like “this is just a phase” or “he needs help” but I brushed it off as her needing time.
Fast forward to last week, and we were having a conversation about Noah’s future. Out of nowhere, my wife casually mentions that she’s been looking into “conversion therapy camps” and thinks it might be the right solution.
She said that Noah isn’t truly gay, that he just “hasn’t been shown the right path” and that this could “fix him.” My blood ran cold obv I was in shock. I immediately told her I didn’t agree and that this was not something I could support (duh)
She got upset and said I was enabling Noah’s “confusion” and that if I really cared about him, I would help him “get better.” wtf is wrong with her. She was persistent, and no matter how much I tried to explain that conversion therapy is harmful (like I know those kids often end up traumatized) and that I would never send our son to something like that, she wouldn’t back down.
If I'm being 100% honest I don't even think I love her anymore. The fact she could be so heartless disusts me. I know being gay is not easy and people like her just make it even harder.
I'm considering staying, only for our daughter's sake but would it be ok if it means hurting my son? it feels like a betrayal to Noah. I just don’t think I can keep living with someone who thinks this is okay.
CollywobblesMumma
NTA 100%. Noah is not broken, there is nothing to fix. Those conversion camps are hell on earth and any parent who wants to send their child to one doesn’t deserve to be a parent.
Make sure you include it in the conditions of custody that it is absolutely not permitted - depending on where you are located it might even be grounds to go for full custody. Buckle up, OP - your fight for your children’s rights and wellbeing is just beginning.
CuriousPenguinSocks
I would actually talk to a divorce lawyer and tell them you fear your wife doing this and ask how you can protect your kids. Play nice for now and then drop the hammer. NTA not one bit, you keep protecting your kids.
maroongrad
Another option...see if Noah can be an exchange student. Seriously. That would get him away in another country for a full school year. Start checking into this for 2nd semester.
Tell your wife it would "toughen him up" to be away from her. She's a bigot, use that to push buttons and get your son to travel far away. It would keep him safe while you go through divorce courts.
AdAccomplished6870
Conversion therapy camps should be illegal (they are in some states). They are child abuse, 100%. Your wife will destroy your son if you don't do something. He made the brave decision to come out, and she is wanting to torture him because she can't accept it. You would be TA 10000% if you don't get him away from her.
BojackTrashMan
I would advise OP to look into some information about the violent and horrific things that occur at such places. Maybe share it to the wife on the off chance that it will scare her off of at least trying to send him to the camp. But that's the type of thing that no parent can do without consent of the other if they are separated or divorced. And this is divorce-worthy.
Stunning-Mud9227 (OP)
I've already told her but she doesnt seem to even want to understand... i'm getting more and more resentful towards her.
Trailsya
Wow, you're a great parent. Your wife is scum. NTA. Keep standing up for your kid against that evil moron.
Stunning-Mud9227
So first of all I’d like to thank everyone here for all the help and advice I’ve gotten under my post and in dms, sorry if I couldn’t answer to everyone there was just too many people. So I posted something about my wife wanting to send my son to a conversion camp two days ago.
First of all, some people told me to show her videos and documentaries about what happens there, but this argument has been ongoing for more than a week now, I've showed her things and she won’t budge.
Really bad update if I can be honest, so let’s get into it. All of you told me to try to get him out asap (y'all were definitely right) so yesterday I took the day off and went to see an attorney just to get some info about divorce etc. But after what happened I’m 100% sure I want a divorce ASAP.
Yesterday I went to pick Noah at his school and as many of you suggested we had a long discussion. I basically told him his mom and I may be getting a divorce because she wants to send him to a conversion camp but I can’t accept that.
I’ve talked with her many times and I told him I’ll probably go through with it. He looked really hurt (my heart broke all over again) but was very understanding and thanked me for standing up for him. I pulled him into a tight hug and told him I’ll always love him no matter what and that nothings his fault.
At that moment he started crying because he was so glad at least I was on his side. And I’m very pissed so sorry if I don’t make sense but apparently his mom had been pressuring him for months. She planned dates with girls to try and “fix” him and he had to lie by saying he was going at a friend’s instead.
She was saying he needs help and as much as she loves him he needs to get his “condition” cured (???????) etc. I feel so bad because I’ve been so oblivious to all that and I’ve failed to protect him for all that time. How do you make your 16yo son go through that??
So when we got home yesterday I can’t lie I was furious and confronted her right there and then. At first she was trying to explain she was doing it for him but her speech quickly turned to slurs and it was clear she was just ashamed of having a gay son. In the end I told her I went to see an attorney and that learning all that just confirmed that I want a divorce.
She got really angry, calling me a delusional disgrace we argued a lot and at some point Noah tried to separate us but my wife punched him multiple times???? She was saying disgusting things like he is a dirty f@gg*t and that it’s all his fault we’re getting divorced because his filth corrupted me.
My daughter who was prob in her room came to see what all that commotion was about and was rightfully horrified and quickly called 911 when I told her to. Long story short the cops got there and took her away (she was very reluctant to go because she was ‘not in the wrong’ and they needed to let her go).
I explained everything to my daughter and she doesn’t want anything to do with her mom anymore. I’m planning to file for full custody ofc and my kids don’t want to see her ever again anyway.
Given all the charges she’s facing I hope she won’t stand a chance against me. I just sent a mail to my attorney and I hope the procedures will be fast. I’ve also thought of getting CPS involved but I’m not sure they will really help.
I cannot understand how you can grown so resentful of your own kid because of something they can't control. Even I had pretty strong opinions about it. But, as a father, it is my role to unconditionnally love my kids and so I learnt about the topic and changed my way of seeing the world for him.
It took some time grasping it but I never doubted one sec the love I have for my child.
I thought it was the same for my wife. Visibly not.
MayanRainbow84
Oh my… sorry to hear about all this! But thank you for doing the right thing and sticking up for your kids!! Wishing you guys all the best!!
Stunning-Mud9227 (OP)
Thanks a lot for your support!
Pippet_4
OP your son Will remember this forever. HE KNOWS WITHOUT SHADOW OF A DOUBT HOW MUCH YOU LOVE HIM. That matters.
HotxxIsabella
Your daughter is amazing for calling 911. You've raised some incredible kids.
Wayward_Compass
Looks like she reaped what she sowed... And sowed... And sowed... And while she was at it, tacked on some lifelong NC from both kids. Stellar mothering right there. I'm sorry you all had to experience this side of her. Why do you suppose, after so many years together, that you are just seeing this part of her now? Is she experiencing cognitive issues that may not have been present before?