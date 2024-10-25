Divorced mom of 2 tells fiancé; 'I DEMAND a private wedding.' AITA?

YTA, but only for expecting the big celebration without the audience. On the balance, I can't call you the A-hole for wanting the private wedding given your reasoning, but making it an ultimatum in a situation where the celebration is for the both of you puts you over the line, and wanting the trappings of the big event without sharing it with your hubby's family is way over.

You don't mention your husband's feelings on the matter specifically, although I assume that he wants his family there based on what you've said about standing your ground. Whatever he feels, I cannot imagine getting married without my family there.