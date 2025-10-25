'AITA for divorcing my cheating husband when I might lose my son in the divorce?' UPDATED

Full-Reception552

NTA - The whole 'men don't cry' misogynistic nonsense is so harmful, and results in resentful, angry, emotionally unavailable men who can't express themselves. You didn't leave because you were upset about your Dad, like hubby seems to think. You left because of your husband's terrible attitude.

Having said that, are you stuck in your grief? While there's no set period of time for grief to heal, if it is still affecting daily life, (not saying it is) you may wish to seek grief counseling.

Three days later, the OP returned with an update.

First I would like to address three recurring negative comments from my original post: 1)That I am stuck in my grief and need to move on: