'AITA for divorcing during my husband's mental health crisis?' UPDATED 2X

A few days later she asked me why I am so mean to daddy.. I asked her why does she think that and she revealed that dad had shown her some of my messages.. So yes, his last message to me was once again a lie.

Now as many of you have been warning me, this is parental alienation and downright mental abuse on her. I called the local CPS to ask for advice on how to proceed and if I should file a complaint on him and what would follow.

My daughter has already been seeing the school counsellor and as she has now started in a new school I will be seeking the same help from there too, for them to evaluate and refer her to therapy.