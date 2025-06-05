'AITA for divorcing my husband for being infertile?' 'I want than to be a mom.'

It's been affecting me really bad mentally. There's nothing more I want than to be a mom. I've begged him to go to therapy and he refuses saying he accepts it, I'm the one that isn't. Every time I try to start a conversation he shuts it down by saying that we will never have a child together, he will never be able to be a "real" dad so to move on.

I know what I want for myself. That's motherhood. I am willing to go down any avenue to motherhood but he doesn't want to. I realized this past summer that he's right, we will never have a child together. I had one final conversation with him since he avoids the topic like the plague last night.